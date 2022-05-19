Marty's Pizza location in Brookfield to close

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Marty's Pizza in Brookfield will be closing, owners announced on social media on Thursday.

Their Delafield location at 2580 Sun Valley Dr. will remain in business seven days a week.

Marty's in Brookfield has been around since 1957.

“We never fully recovered from the pandemic, employee-wise,” Tim Blake, a ten-year employee and manager, told our partners at OnMilwaukee. “Everyone who is working here has been working as hard as they can. And it’s just gotten to be too much. We’re running shifts with four people when we should have ten.”

Blake said customer demand has been impossible to meet.

“The history of the restaurant and the overwhelming support we’ve received from customers is wonderful. But when you don’t have time to care for your customers, it’s an impossible situation," said Blake.

