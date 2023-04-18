Marquette University student passes away at residence hall

MILWAUKEE — A Marquette University student died at a residence hall Monday night, according to the Marquette University Police Department.

MUPD said it was called to Cobeen Residence Hall around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a non-responsive student.

When officers arrived, they attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful and the student was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said there were no signs of trauma on the student. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene and will conduct an autopsy in the coming days.

The student has not been identified.

