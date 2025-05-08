Marquette student witnesses historic papal conclave while studying abroad in Rome

A Marquette University student studying abroad in Rome is getting a front-row seat to history as the conclave to select the next pope unfolds at the Vatican.

William deGuzman, a sophomore studying theology and finance, is among those who watched as black smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel chimney Wednesday night, signaling that cardinals have not yet selected a new pope.

"It's really been surreal," deGuzman said.

The sophomore didn't know that his semester abroad would include so many historic moments.

"I really have to pinch myself and be like wow, I'm really in Rome watching this unfold," deGuzman said.

The Wauwatosa native is following the papal selection process closely, and was present for the first round of voting.

"I think we all knew it was going to be black the first round. We'll see tomorrow," deGuzman said.

Just months ago in January, deGuzman had the experience of a lifetime when he met Pope Francis, before the pontiff fell ill.

"My heart was pounding out of my chest, it didn't really feel like meeting a celebrity but really like a Shepard that cares deeply about you. And I said, 'Hello, Holy Father, it's an honor to meet you,'" deGuzman said.

During the meeting, deGuzman participated in a Vatican tradition.

"There's a tradition that you can trade zucchettos with the Holy Father. Zucchetto is the little white hat that he wears. So I brought one with me and he took it, put the one I gave him and then gave one back," deGuzman said.

The semester abroad has strengthened deGuzman's faith commitment.

"It was really just moving to meet him and kinda gave me a renewed sense of purpose to just go out and share the joy of the gospel with everyone," deGuzman said.

DeGuzman hopes the cardinals will select a new pope before he leaves Rome this Saturday.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

