'He was always kind': Milwaukee locals share memories about meeting Pope Francis

MILWAUKEE — People across Milwaukee opened up about their memories of meeting Pope Francis and the impression he made on them.

Erica John was heartbroken as soon as her half-sister in Italy broke the news that the pope died Monday morning. John, who was born in Rome, says she immediately turned to Italian media after that call.

TMJ4 News Erica John received this rosary after meeting with Pope Francis.

"Very sad because this pope has been so unique," John told TMJ4.

Over the years John has met with four popes through her work in charitable giving, most recently through the Erica P. John Fund and the Papal Foundation.

Paula John One of Erica John's meetings with Pope Francis as part of her charitable giving work.

However, John says Pope Francis particularly impressed her with his sincere commitment to embracing everyone and approaching charity from the heart.

"He was always just so kind. Good memory very good memory," John described. "He embraced me in a very special way. He did not like formality. He did not like people to kneel. We are all used to kneeling before the pope, and he would not accept that."

John told TMJ4 that she felt close to God when praying to Pope Francis.

Chris Cox and his wife joined John and her daughter Paula John on their last trip to Rome to meet with the pope.

Chris Cox Paula John, Erica John, Chris Cox and his wife Patricia traveled together to meet Pope Francis in 2024.

Cox said that the pope's physical challenges were apparent but that all changed when he spoke.

"When he engaged with us as we were able to come forward and greet him, it was amazing the kind of energy and liveliness in his eyes," Cox recalled. "More than anything else, I wanted to convey to him when I saw him was simply we're praying for you. We appreciate all you're doing."

TMJ4 Father Joe Laramie SJ, a national director for the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network, holds a rosary and photo he received during a visit with Pope Francis. Fr. Joe says he met with the pope twice as part of an annual meeting for the network.

Fr. Joe Laramie SJ is the national director for the Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network and is based in Milwaukee. Fr. Joe described the role of sharing the pope's intentions as an honor.

He recalled his last meeting with Pope Francis in January.

"I think just really wanted to treasure it. I had a sense that would probably be the last time I would see him in person," Fr. Joe explained while pointing to a photo of him with Pope Francis.

TMJ4 Fr. Joe Laramie, S.J. shared this statement on a book compiling Pope Francis' writing. The book is Volume II of "The Complete Encyclicals, Bulls, and Apostolic Exhortations."

As a Jesuit, Fr. Joe was proud to share that connection with Pope Francis being the first Jesuit pope.

"I said, 'Gracias Padre.' He said to me, 'Sí, gracias.' Me saying thank you, Father and he says no thank you. I wanted to keep it simple, a beautiful few words with him," Fr. Joe shared.

For these locals, Pope Francis showed what it meant to stand up for those who have been marginalized.

