‘Our hearts are saddened’: Milwaukee archbishop reflects on Pope Francis' legacy

MILWAUKEE — Among those reacting to the news of Pope Francis' passing is Milwaukee Archbishop Jeffrey Grob, who said Monday he was saddened to hear of the pope's death.

“Our hearts are saddened by the passing of a man whose tremendous faith and vision shepherded the Church through many challenges over the course of the past 12 years,” Grob said in a statement shared by a spokesperson.

The Vatican announced Francis died at 7:35 a.m. Monday, one day after Easter, due to a cerebral stroke leading to a coma and irreversible heart failure.

AP Photo/Andrew Medichini Pope Francis leads the second vespers on the anniversary of St. Paul's conversion, in Rome's St. Peter and Paul's Basilica, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025.

The pope was recently released from the hospital after complications from pneumonia in both lungs.

On Monday, Grob spoke about the pope’s legacy at the Archdiocese of Milwaukee Pastoral Center, saying that despite his sickness, he never stopped showing up for people.

Watch: Milwaukee Archbishop on passing of Pope Francis

“Even in his sickness, even giving Easter eggs, I believe, to Vice President Vance's children, that’s the man he was and who he consistently was,” Grob said.

Vance expressed gratitude for meeting the Pope to celebrate Easter Sunday and offered his condolences.

"I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill," Vance said in a statement following news of the pope's death. "But I'll always remember him for the beautiful homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul."

Vatican Media via AP, HO Pope Francis receives U.S. Vice President JD Vance, left, before bestowing the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Easter mass.

President Donald Trump ordered flags across the United States to be flown at half-staff "as a mark of respect for the memory" of Pope Francis following his death Monday.

Many members of the Catholic Church shared the news of Pope Francis’ passing as one of the first things they woke up to on Monday morning. TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke with Ramion and Scheils after Mass Monday morning at the Gesu Church on Marquette University’s campus.

Read Grob's full statement below:

"On the morning following joyous celebrations of Easter throughout the world, we are awakened by the painful announcement that Pope Francis has died. Our hearts are saddened by the passing of a man whose tremendous faith and vision shepherded the Church through many challenges over the course of the past 12 years. Although we now grieve, we take solace in the words of the Risen Christ who in today's gospel encountered Mary Magdalene and the other Mary coming from the tomb and told them, 'Do not be afraid.' As people of faith, we turn to the One who is the Resurrection and the Life and ask him to receive Pope Francis into the halls of the heavenly banquet and to give him eternal rest." -Most Reverend Jeffrey S. Grob, Archbishop of Milwaukee

