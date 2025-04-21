Members of the Church of the Gesu saddened by news of Pope Francis' death

MILWAUKEE — Many members of the Catholic Church shared the news of Pope Francis’ passing as one of the first things they woke up to Monday morning.

"Well, I was saddened," said Mark Ramion. "I turned on the news, and it was the first thing I saw, and I knew the pope was in ill health, but I was very surprised and saddened by his passing.”

“As soon as I woke up this morning, I saw a text from a couple of different family members that he had passed away," said Rachel Scheils.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke with Ramion and Scheils after Mass Monday morning at the Gesu Church on Marquette University’s campus.

We're told no special services had been scheduled in response to Pope Francis, but coming to Mass was the perfect place to begin reflecting on his life and legacy.

"I think it’s sad," said Scheils. "I think it’s almost God’s grace that it didn’t happen during Easter so that we can focus on Christ’s death and resurrection, and yet it’s still kind of sweet in the way that it happened on Easter Monday.”

The Vatican announced Francis' "return to the house of the Father" at 7:35 a.m., the morning after Easter. The pope was recently released from the hospital after complications from pneumonia in both lungs.

Reaction to the news is pouring in from all over the world, including this post on X from Vice President J.D. Vance.

I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.



I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days… — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 21, 2025

While the news brings sadness to many, others say they had been coming to terms with the possibility for a while now, and turn their prayers to the Cardinals, who must now choose another leader.

“I’m saddened, and I’m confident that the church will move forward, we always do," said Ramion. "I’m just really hoping that our next pontiff will be a man who’s committed to the gospel, as Pope Francis was, especially bringing in those who felt excluded from the world.”

Pope Francis, leader of Catholic Church, dies at age 88

“There’s kind of a timing and a rhythm for everything, so it’s not quite time to think who’s next in my head," said Scheils. "I am not in any place that would have any input into that, so I just pray for those who have to make that decision.”

Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob also released the following statement following the news of Francis' death.

“On the morning following joyous celebrations of Easter throughout the world, we are awakened by the painful announcement that Pope Francis has died. Our hearts are saddened by the passing of a man whose tremendous faith and vision shepherded the Church through many challenges over the course of the past 12 years. Although we now grieve, we take solace in the words of the Risen Christ who in today's gospel encountered Mary Magdalene and the other Mary coming from the tomb and told them, "Do not be afraid." As people of faith, we turn to the One who is the Resurrection and the Life and ask him to receive Pope Francis into the halls of the heavenly banquet and to give him eternal rest.” -Most Reverend Jeffrey S. Grob Archbishop of Milwaukee

Grob will hold a media availability at the Archdiocese of Milwaukee Pastoral Center at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. You can watch that on-air and on our website.

