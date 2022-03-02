Marquette poll shows 61% of Wisconsinites in favor of marijuana legalization

MILWAUKEE — A new Marquette Law School Poll survey of state voters found that 61% of Wisconsinites, the highest number yet, are in support of marijuana legalization.

Results of the poll were announced Wednesday.

The poll also revealed 51% of Republicans now support it. When the question was first asked in 2013, only 43% of Republicans were in support of marijuana legalization. Democrats were at 53% in 2013 and jumped to 75% in 2022.

Marquette Law School

Trends show 31% of people in Wisconsin are currently opposed to legalizing marijuana.

Earlier this month, the push to legalize marijuana in the state was given bipartisan support. However, backers of the bills that would make it legal for either medical or recreational use say it won't happen this year.

Every neighboring state has legalized marijuana to some degree. There are bills from Democrats and Republicans that would legalize medical marijuana, from Democrats that would also legalize it for recreational use, and a bipartisan measure that would decriminalize the possession of marijuana.

