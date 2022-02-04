Watch
Evers vetoes bill increasing marijuana penalties

Paul Sancya/AP
Marijuana buds are shown at Huron View Provisioning in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Michigan concluded its first year of state-licensed recreational marijuana sales in December, but the state found that the commercial marijuana industry has drastically failed to attract people of color. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 5:32 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 18:32:43-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have increased the penalties for making or distributing marijuana through a process that creates a highly concentrated version of marijuana known as butane hash oil.

Evers supports full legalization of marijuana and said he objected to creating additional penalties for marijuana use, which he said in his veto message Friday would be “another step in the wrong direction.”

The Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association was the only group that registered in support of the measure.

Supporters argued that stronger penalties were needed to combat the use of butane hash oil.

