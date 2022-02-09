Watch
Legalizing marijuana gaining momentum in Wisconsin

Paul Sancya/AP
Marijuana buds are shown at Huron View Provisioning in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Michigan concluded its first year of state-licensed recreational marijuana sales in December, but the state found that the commercial marijuana industry has drastically failed to attract people of color. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 1:40 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 14:40:56-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The push to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin enjoys some bipartisan support, but backers of bills that would make it legal for either medical or recreational use say it won’t happen this year.

Still, the top Democrat in the state Senate said Wednesday that Wisconsin is closer than it’s ever been to loosening its marijuana laws.

Every neighboring state has legalized marijuana to some degree. There are bills from Democrats and Republicans that would legalize medical marijuana, from Democrats that would also legalize it for recreational use, and a bipartisan measure that would decriminalize the possession of marijuana.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

