Marquette Golden Eagles will play first NCAA Tournament round Friday

The Marquette Golden Eagles Men's Basketball team is going dancing.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament starts today, but Marquette won't play until tomorrow.

Tom Durian and Symone Woolridge had a chance to chat with the Marquette Moms ahead of the big game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Stephanie Mitchell is mother to Stevie Mitchell and Lisa Joplin is mother to David Joplin.

The ladies discussed whether they're filling out March Madness brackets and who they have going all the way this year. They also talked about a possible rivalry matchup betweeen Marquette and the Wisconsin Badgers.

Stephanie also took a moment to chat about her son's support of teammate Ben Gold — Stevie has been wearing Ben's tshirt.

You can watch the full interview above.



