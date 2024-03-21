March Madness: Who the TMJ4 morning team picked for their brackets

In Today's Talker — March Madness gets into full swing today!

We're just hours away from the start of the NCAA Tournament. The TMJ4 Today team wanted to share their brackets with you.

Tom Durian has Marquette winning the whole thing over UConn— and he swears it's not because our News Director went there! Tom says he wants a Milwaukee school to do well and make it all the way.

Adriana Mendez has Arizona and Houston in the championship with Houston taking home the win. She says, "don't ask me why!"

Brendan Johnson says he tried to use a bracket filled out by his father — but was accused of cheating! So he filled one out on his own and also has Houston winning the tournament over Iowa State.

Symone Woolridge hadn't quite finished her bracket, but says she thinks UConn will win over Houston.

