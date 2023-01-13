Mark Jensen trial: State to call more witnesses to the stand Friday

KENOSHA, Wis. — The state plans to call more witnesses to the stand Friday in the re-trial of Mark Jensen, a Pleasant Prairie man who had a murder conviction against him vacated.

The trial began on Wednesday with opening statements, followed by witness testimony. On Thursday, the judge and jury listened to testimony from Eric Schoor, the best friend of Jensen's son, David Jensen.

The state called several more witnesses before playing 2008 testimony from Ted Wojt who was unable to appear in court Thursday. He was a friend and neighbor of Julie who talked to her daily.

More witnesses will testify today. Court resumes at 8:30 a.m.

Watch the court proceedings live:

Case background:

Mark Jensen, 63, was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife, Julie Jensen, at their home in the Kenosha County village of Pleasant Prairie and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

But a Kenosha County judge vacated his conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled that Jensen deserved a new trial. The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution.

Prosecutors allege that he began poisoning his wife with antifreeze in December 1998, drugged her with sleeping medication, and later suffocated her to death over a three-day period.

Jensen has maintained his innocence, with his attorneys arguing that Julie Jensen was depressed and killed herself after framing her husband.

Criminal Defense Attorney Patrick Cafferty closely followed the case. He explains that under the U.S. Constitution, a defendant has the right to question an accuser, which is impossible if the accuser is testifying with a letter and essentially "from the grave."

Still, even without the letter, Cafferty believes the defense has a tough road ahead considering the circumstantial evidence presented by the prosecution.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip