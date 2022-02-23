Many Milwaukee areas without power during Tuesday's ice storm

MILWAUKEE — Several areas were without power Tuesday afternoon as tree branches covered in ice came into contact with power lines.

About 2,000 customers on Milwaukee’s south side near Greenfield were without power for two hours. A tree branch near 27th and Parnell snapped a line, knocking out the power.

Several businesses were left in the dark and forced to close while the power was out or close down for the day. Customers and employees at Rosen Kia and Nissan on S. 27th street were left in the dark.

“We can’t get on the internet, we can’t print contracts, we can’t answer the phones, we can’t do anything without power, “ said General Manager Don Kramer.

UPDATE: Power was just restored here in this area. https://t.co/30t7k376W4 — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) February 22, 2022

Vehicles were also stuck in the service department, some up on lifts. Those on the ground were kept behind electric garage doors that couldn’t open. After the power came back on, it was back to business.

“We had a large branch or tree came into contact with actually one of the main lines we call it a feeder line,” WE Energies spokesperson Brendan Conway says.

That branch knocked out power to thousands of customers in the area.

Conway said overall the area did pretty well and in most cases power that went out was restored quickly. The utility did staff up before the storm came in Monday into Tuesday.

Power was also out for a time near Capitol and Holton. Several businesses in that area also had to close early for the day, including Outpost Natural Foods Co-op.

