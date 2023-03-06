Man who tried to save dogs from freezing pond grateful for rescue from first responders

RACINE COUNTY — Todd Fornes said he's deeply grateful first responders arrived so quickly to save him and his dogs after a fall through the ice.

"I can't say enough about them, and the sheriffs of course. Just be careful out there. I thought I was being safe," said Fornes.

Raw video: Crews rescue dog, man from frozen lake

On Sunday, Fornes' partner called him to her home, saying their dogs had run out on the ice chasing geese and fallen through.

Fornes grabbed a life ring and pulled himself out on his belly to try and pull the dogs, Bo and Stormy, out of the water.

"I thought the ring would be enough weight distribution. Then I went through," said Fornes.

TMJ4

His partner called 911 and within minutes, deputies from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, a Wisconsin State Trooper, and Raymond Fire and Rescue had responded.

Stormy was able to get out on her own, but Fornes said he and Bo needed an assist. Body camera video released on Monday by Racine County shows responders pulling Fornes to shore.

"They threw me the rope and I could hold on to it tight enough where I could push Bo out and he ran to shore, and that's when I said, 'Okay pull.' And I was tired. I was not on my last breath by any means cause I had the float with me. But yeah, I was tried," said Fornes.

Racine County Sheriff's Office

Authorities said Fornes had been in the water for about ten minutes. And they took him to a hospital for lacerations and a hypothermia check.

He's home now resting. And while Stormy is a little skittish from all the activity, both she and Bo are doing fine as well.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip