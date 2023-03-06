Man and dog rescued from Racine County pond

A man and a dog were rescued from an icy pond in the Village of Raymond on Sunday.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Raymond Fire/Rescue were called to a home on 3 Mile Road around 2:30 p.m.

A 58-year-old man had fallen through the ice while trying to help a neighbor's dog that fell into the frigid water. RCSO estimated the man was in the water for more than 10 minutes while holding onto the ice's edge and trying to keep the dog afloat.

Deputies and a Wisconsin State Trooper deployed a life safety throw rope. The man was pulled to shore along with the dog when members of the Racine Sheriff Dive Team got the pair out of the water.

The second dog climbed out of the water on its own before deputies arrived.

The 58-year-old man and both dogs are expected to be okay.

Investigators found the dogs went onto the pond while chasing geese when then they fell through the ice.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip