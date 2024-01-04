Man who ran back into burning Milwaukee apartment to rescue cat found dead

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who ran back into his burning apartment to rescue his cat was found dead.

This happened in a five-story apartment complex near Cambridge and North Avenue on Wednesday.

Fire investigators say a woman was smoking a cigarette in bed Wednesday night, while connected to her oxygen tank. Something firefighters say you should never, do as oxygen tanks are highly flammable. Investigators say an explosion took place as she was smoking and the bed she and her husband were in caught on fire.

Records from the medical examiner show the man who was killed is 62-year-old Jeffrey Rafone. His wife told rescues they both were able to escape the bedroom, but Rafone went back to find their cat. Firefighters say Rafone was found lying prone on the floor of their apartment kitchen with serious burns. He was just ten feet from the apartment entrance. Rescuers tried to revive him but he succumbed to his injuries. It is not known if the cat survived.

To stop the spread, firefighters threw the mattress that was in flames out of the fourth-story apartment window.

More than 120 residents in the 50-unit apartment complex were evacuated during the fire investigation Wednesday night.

