Man wanted for New Year's Day bar shooting in Racine that left 2 dead

RACINE, Wis. — Law enforcement officials are looking for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that left two people dead inside Rerun's Lounge in Racine on New Year's Day.

Racine police said in an update on Monday that Abdullah Rashada, 24, has been developed as a suspect in the homicide investigation.

Racine Police Department WANTED: Abdullah Rashada has been developed as a suspect, and is wanted for questioning in the homicide investigation from New Year’s Day at Rerun’s Lounge.

Rashada is considered armed and dangerous and has violent tendencies, according to U.S. Marshals. He is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. He is known to go by "AJ" and has ties to Wisconsin and Illinois.

U.S. Marshals describe him as a Black male, 5'11 and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Racine Police Department and the US Marshals Service are currently looking for Rashada. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please Inv. Steve Mueller at 262-939-3071 or US Marshals Taskforce Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437.

66-year-old Avery T. Stewart and 56-year-old Billy R. Petty were killed on Jan. 1. Racine police officers responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

A woman at the scene told TMJ4 News one of the victims was the bar owner. That would mark the second bar owner on Washinton Avenue to be shot and killed in the past six months. Terrance Blair was killed at his bar, Mr. Kools, in May of 2022.

