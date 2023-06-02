Man shot and killed in Racine, police seek suspect

RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police have identified and are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting overnight.

The police department said a 38-year-old man was killed near 6th and Jones.

An investigation into the shooting is underway and police said they're seeking a known suspect.

Details as to what led to the shooting and the suspect have not been released.

