Man shot and killed in Racine, police seek suspect

Police said a suspect has been identified but is not in custody.
A Racine Police Department squad car.
Posted at 6:21 AM, Jun 02, 2023
RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police have identified and are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting overnight.

The police department said a 38-year-old man was killed near 6th and Jones.

An investigation into the shooting is underway and police said they're seeking a known suspect.

Details as to what led to the shooting and the suspect have not been released.

