Man injured in Racine brick attack, GoFundMe created

RACINE, Wis. — More than $15,000 has already been raised for a man who was attacked with a brick on Friday.

Taylor, a volunteer at Tiny Hooves Sanctuary in Racine, was injured after helping a goat that was found on the sanctuary's property. According to a GoFundMe account, a few hours after helping a goat, a man showed up and demanded to know where the goat was.

That's when Taylor was attacked by the man, who picked up a brick and beat Taylor with it. According to a post on GoFundMe, the man was also making death threats.

Another person at the sanctuary saw the attack and called 911. When he heard sirens, the man attacking Taylor ran off. The Racine County Sheriff's Office responded and identified the suspect as a 32-year-old man with a lengthy criminal record.

He had been staying in the area.

Previous story: Suspect dead, officer-involved shooting in Racine County, sheriff says

At the scene, a deputy says they saw the suspect in a pickup truck in a driveway. The deputy ordered the suspect to stop. The sheriff's office says the suspect ignored the order and instead accelerated toward the deputy.

The deputy decided to open fire at the suspect in the truck. The suspect in turn smashed into the deputy's squad car and drove off.

Soon after, law enforcement learned about a man acting erratically near a barn on a property. Deputies created a perimeter and activated its SWAT team to deal with a barricaded suspect. They gave the suspect commands, but the suspect ignored them.

The sheriff's office said that's when the suspect used a knife to slash his wrists and throat. The SWAT team then brought the suspect into custody and attempted to give him first aid, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. He died from his injuries.

Now, a GoFundMe has been created for Taylor who is hospitalized with injuries he sustained in the attack. As of 3 p.m. Sunday, more than $18,000 had already been raised, surpassing the original goal of $15,000.

"Anyone who knows Taylor knows he is part of the heart & soul of what makes Tiny Hooves such a special place. He works tirelessly to help these animals, loves them dearly, and would do anything to protect them as evidenced by his heroic actions yesterday that resulted in his attack," the GoFundMe states.

The money will go towards Taylor's medical expenses, as well as Tiny Hooves Sanctuary which is heading into the slower winter months.

To read more about Taylor and to donate, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip