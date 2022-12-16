Large police response in Union Grove in Racine County

UNION GROVE, Wis. — A large number of police are responding to an incident in Union Grove in Racine County Friday morning.

While authorities have not released any details, it appears the scene they are responding to is at or near the Tiny Hooves animal sanctuary. According to their website, it's a female-led 33-acre animal sanctuary and is home to more than 150 "abandoned, abused, neglected, and unwanted" farm animals.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office called it an "incident" and said there is no danger to the public that they know of.

Our TMJ4 News crew at the scene reports Highway 20 has since reopened. Britton Road is still closed from Highway 20 heading south to County A. There is still a large police presence along Britton Road.

"The Racine County Sheriff's Office is responding to an incident in the area of Washington Ave (HWY 20) and N. Britton Rd. Washington Ave (HWY 20) is closed between N Britton Rd and Beaumont Ave. (HWY 75) in the Town of Dover. There is a large police presence in the area, and there is no danger to the public The Sheriff's Office requests that the public avoid this area," according to a post from the sheriff's office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

