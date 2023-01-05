Watch Now
Man found dead in burned building a day after fire near 26th and Greenfield

According to MFD, the body's discovery was "nearly impossible given the extreme hoarder conditions throughout the building."
<p>A fire engine races to the scene of an emergency.</p>
Posted at 9:22 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 22:22:54-05

MILWAUKEE — A dead body was discovered inside a burned building one day after a fire occurred there, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD).

According to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, the deceased is a 70-year-old man.

MFD responded to a building fire near 26th and Greenfield around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday. After extinguishing the fire, multiple searches of the home were conducted with the help of the Milwaukee Police Department.

On Wednesday around 2:10 p.m., MFD was requested back to the same building for a report of a dead individual inside. According to MFD, the body's discovery was "nearly impossible given the extreme hoarder conditions throughout the building."

"We do not make that statement lightly," MFD Chief Aaron Lipski said Wednesday. "We scrutinized all areas where firefighting took place, considered the location of the deceased person, and have reviewed the available evidence."

MFD says the investigation is open and ongoing. Additional information is expected soon.

