Human remains found inside burnt vehicle by Milwaukee tow lot attendant

Posted at 9:48 PM, Jan 10, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Human remains were found inside a burnt vehicle near 77th and Green Tree on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire at 6829 North 76th Street on Sunday around 5:40 a.m.

The burning vehicle was spreading to a one-story vacant rehabilitation center.

Once extinguished, the vehicle was towed to the Milwaukee tow lot at 3800 West Lincoln Ave.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, a lot attendant found what appeared to be human remains in the rear of the vehicle, officials say.

This discovery is being investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

