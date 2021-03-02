Man drives 125 mph in 70 zone before stalling car, Racine Co. Sheriff's Office says

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff's Office says an Illinois resident drove 125 miles an hour in a 70 zone before stalling the car and attempting to escape on foot on Monday.

A supervisor with the Sheriff's Office was on patrol in a marked vehicle on the interstate just before 7 p.m. when he saw the driver speed past him driving 125 miles per hour, as clocked on radar, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

The supervisor initially pursued, but decided to end the chase when the driver allegedly increased speed and started to weave through traffic.

The driver exited the interstate onto Highway 11. That's where a K9 unit spotted him and began following. The Office says the suspect blew through several stop signs, before spinning out at a high rate of speed, causing the car to stall. The suspect then tried to make a break for it on foot, the Office says.

The K9 deputy exited his vehicle and released the police dog. The K9, named 'Friday,' tracked the suspect down and apprehended him by grabbing his arm, the Sheriff's Office says. The suspect allegedly tried to escape but the K9 kept him in place until the deputy arrived and took the suspect into custody.

The Sheriff's Office released video from the responding deputy's body camera, showing the arrest. The video appears to show a deputy holding the suspect to the ground and cuffing him. It also shows a deputy holding the canine nearby.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained while allegedly fighting the police canine. He is now in the Racine County Jail, where a $18,000 bond was issued.

The Sheriff's Office says deputies found a handgun, marijuana and drug packaging material in his stalled vehicle.

He was booked on the following charges:

Fleeing and Eluding an Officer

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

2nd degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Possession of THC with the intent to deliver

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

TMJ4 News does not identify suspects until they are criminally charged.

