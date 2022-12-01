Man convicted of killing Milwaukee dispatcher in crash gets 15 years

MILWAUKEE — The man convicted of crashing and killing a City of Milwaukee dispatcher was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

27-year-old Denzil R. Crosby was convicted of 2nd-degree reckless homicide and hit and run involving death, among other charges, court records show.

RELATED:



Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski sentenced Crosby to 15 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision on Thursday.

He was accused of killing 62-year-old emergency dispatcher Deborah Harris.

According to Milwaukee police, the crash happened in 2020 near North 51st Street and West Vienna Avenue. Police say Harris was driving when Crosby crashed into her car in the middle of a police chase. Police said Crosby ran from the scene but was eventually arrested by United States Marshals in Texas.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip