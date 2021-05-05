Man charged with 84 counts in sexual assault, drugging case in Racine Co.

RACINE — The man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting and videotaping several women is now facing dozens of additional charges in Racine County.

Shane M. Stanger, 46, was charged in March with two counts of second-degree sexual assault after prosecutors say videos showed him sexually assaulting two adult women and a juvenile.

One of the adult victims, who is the ex-girlfriend of the suspect, says she had no recollection of the sexual assaults and believes she was drugged and attacked in her sleep, prosecutors say.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office conducted a forensic examination of Stanger's laptop and cell phone and found numerous acts of sexual assaults on the original victim, and more videos of an assault on another adult and a juvenile. Stanger was taken into police custody.

Following an investigation into hundreds of videos and photos found on that laptop and cellphone, the sheriff's office decided to pursue dozens of additional charges against Stanger.

Stanger now faces the following 84 criminal charges, according to online court records:

2nd Deg. Sex. Assault/Unconscious Victim (10 counts)

Capture an Image of Nudity (11 counts)

Capture an Intimate Representation (5 counts)

Invasion of Privacy (6 counts)

Invade Privacy - View/Broadcast/Record Individual's Genitals, etc. (9 counts)

Possession of Child Pornography (6 counts)

Invade Privacy - Use Surveillance Device (Victim < 18 years old) (15 counts)

Capture an Intimate Representation (4 counts)

Capture an Intimate Representation (Victim < 18 years old) (15 counts)

Stalking (1 count)

Intimidate Victim/Use or Attempt Force (1 count)

Intimidate Victim/Threaten Force, etc. (1 count)

Stanger is back in Racine County Court for his preliminary hearing this Thursday.

