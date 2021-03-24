Man facing more than 200 counts of sexual assault-related crimes in Racine County

RACINE — A man is facing numerous charges after Racine County prosecutors say videos show him sexually assaulting two adult women and a juvenile, according to a criminal complaint and a statement from the Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

One of the victims found videos on a laptop showing herself being sexually assaulted by the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Shane M. Stanger, according to a criminal complaint released Wednesday. Stanger is the ex-boyfriend of the victim, according to prosecutors, and they had two children together, though they have not had romantic relations since 2015.

The victim says she had no recollection of the sexual assaults and believes she was drugged and attacked in her sleep, prosecutors say. She reported she had not taken any medications that would have prevented her from waking up.

The victim told investigators that the videos were recorded in 2014 and the assaults would have taken place on 8th Street in the Village of Waterford in Racine County.

The victim made a copy of the videos she found and turned them over to Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies on Feb. 28, 2021. The suspect, Stanger, was later identified and arrested, according to authorities.

The Office's Criminal Investigations Bureau then conducted a forensic examination of Stanger's laptop and cell phone and found numerous acts of sexual assaults on the original victim, and more videos of an assault on another adult and a juvenile, according to a statement. Other videos showed the victims' showering and using the restroom without their permission, according to prosecutors.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling held a press conference about the charges Wednesday afternoon. He told reporters that there could be many more victims, possibly across state lines.

Stanger was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is also recommending the following charges, according to the statement:

· 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of an Unconscious Victim (87 Counts)

· 3rd Degree Sexual Assault (4 counts)

· Possession of Child Pornography (2 counts)

· Representations Depicting Nudity, Person Under 18 (3 Counts)

· Representations Depicting Nudity (50 Counts)

· Invasion of Privacy (49 Counts)

The Racine County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing and charges from out-of-state are forthcoming. Online court records show Stanger's last known address is in Davenport, Iowa.

If found guilty, Stanger could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

You can report crimes with the Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300.

