Man charged in killing of woman near 39th and Hadley

The man charged with shooting and killing a woman near 39th and Hadley made his initial court appearance on Friday.

Quantae Hines appeared briefly before a commissioner where she read the counts against him.

Those include:

First degree reckless homicide.

First degree recklessly endangering safety

Possession of a firearm by a felon

If convicted of all three, he faces up to 82.5 years in prison and fines up to $50,000.

The court rejected the defense's request for $30,000 bail and set bail at $300,000. The state had recommended $100,000.

Hines is also banned from possessing firearms and any contact with a surviving victim.

"This is an incredibly serious crime, homicide. But the defendant also poses a risk to the community as well as to the victim," said the state. "The defendant is familiar with the victims' lives and patterns and poses a significant threat to them as well."

Hines next court date is June 24.

