Man charged in killing of woman near 39th and Hadley

The man charged with shooting and killing a woman near 39th and Hadley made his initial court appearance on Friday.
Quantae Hines appeared briefly before a commissioner where she read the counts against him.
Those include:
- First degree reckless homicide.
- First degree recklessly endangering safety
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
If convicted of all three, he faces up to 82.5 years in prison and fines up to $50,000.
The court rejected the defense's request for $30,000 bail and set bail at $300,000. The state had recommended $100,000.
Hines is also banned from possessing firearms and any contact with a surviving victim.
"This is an incredibly serious crime, homicide. But the defendant also poses a risk to the community as well as to the victim," said the state. "The defendant is familiar with the victims' lives and patterns and poses a significant threat to them as well."
Hines next court date is June 24.