Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man charged in killing of woman near 39th and Hadley

MPD investigates fatal shooting of 31 year old
Milwaukee Police Department
MPD investigates fatal shooting of 31 year old
Posted at 9:16 PM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 22:17:10-04

The man charged with shooting and killing a woman near 39th and Hadley made his initial court appearance on Friday.

Quantae Hines appeared briefly before a commissioner where she read the counts against him.

Those include:

  • First degree reckless homicide.
  • First degree recklessly endangering safety
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon

If convicted of all three, he faces up to 82.5 years in prison and fines up to $50,000.

The court rejected the defense's request for $30,000 bail and set bail at $300,000. The state had recommended $100,000.

Hines is also banned from possessing firearms and any contact with a surviving victim.

"This is an incredibly serious crime, homicide. But the defendant also poses a risk to the community as well as to the victim," said the state. "The defendant is familiar with the victims' lives and patterns and poses a significant threat to them as well."

Hines next court date is June 24.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

How to watch the Juneteenth parade this Sunday on TMJ4