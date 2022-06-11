Watch
Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting near 39th and W Hadley

Posted at 3:29 PM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 18:02:24-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday morning.

Officials responded to the area of 39th and W. Hadley shortly before 8 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Police discovered that a 51-year-old woman had been driving when a suspect in another vehicle shot her.

The woman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD said it is seeking unknown suspects and is continuing to investigate the incident.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

