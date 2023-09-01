Man charged in hit-and-run that killed 11-year-old boy after drivers were racing in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was charged Friday in connection to a hit-and-run that killed an 11-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle last weekend.

Sylvester Thomas is facing one felony count of second-degree reckless homicide and one felony count of hit and run - resulting in death.



The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 11-year-old Tyrone Jr. Reese of Milwaukee.

Police responded to the hit-and-run scene around 3:15 p.m. near Hoyt and Fond du Lac on Sunday, August 27. According to a criminal complaint, Reese was taken to the hospital for severe neck and internal injuries. He died three days later on Aug. 30.

Witnesses told police they saw two drivers, one in a Lexus and the other in a Challenger, racing down Fond Du Lac Ave. A witness says he saw the Challenger swerve to avoid Reese on his bike, and then the Lexus, driven by Thomas, strike the boy. Witnesses estimate the drivers were traveling nearly 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The driver of the Challenger told authorities he saw two boys riding their bikes in the bike lane. After he passed them, the complaint says he heard a loud bang come from behind his car. When he looked in his mirror, he saw one of the boys, identified as Reese, and a bike "fly into the air." He said the driver in the Lexus, Thomas, passed him and he followed, both leaving the scene.

The driver said he followed Thomas and saw a passenger get out. He took a picture of the Lexus. Thomas continued to drive off. Shortly after, the driver of the Challenger returned to the crime scene and saw the passenger also at the scene.

On Aug. 28, Thomas turned himself in and identified himself as the driver of the Lexus, the complaint says. The vehicle had severe front-end damage, including a crushed front hood, a smashed windshield, and marks from the crank of a bicycle on the hood.

Thomas told authorities he believed the driver of the Challenger had struck Reese first, and he struck him after. The Challenger did not have any damage.

The passenger in Thomas' vehicle told authorities that prior to the crash, the driver of the Challenger was trying to race Thomas. When the light turned green at an intersection, that is when Thomas sped off.

Thomas faces a maximum of 50 years in prison and $200,000 in fines.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip