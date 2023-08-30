Milwaukee hit-and-run: 11-year-old boy injured on bike has now died

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy who was in critical condition after being hit by a driver while riding a bicycle on Sunday has now died.

Milwaukee police shared the update Wednesday afternoon.

The hit-and-run happened three days prior around 3:15 p.m. near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac. Milwaukee police say the boy was crossing Fond Du Lac on his bike when he was struck by a driver. The driver ultimately fled eastbound on Fond Du Lac.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, has since been arrested. Police said on Tuesday the striking vehicle was also recovered. Criminal charges have been referred to the DA's office.

The victim's friend, 11-year-old Khamonte Washington, told TMJ4 News he saw his friend get hit.

“Shocked..so shocked…I just wanna bust down in tears,” Washington said. “He went flying up in the air and then I went over there and started crying."

Witnesses and neighbors rushed to help the boy and began performing CPR.

Donald Scroggins pulled over to help the children.

“It was a lot of cars and then I seen the kids laying down in the grass and I was wondering what was going on,” Scroggins said.

Neighbors, like Washington's grandmother Lurithea James, say they are fed up with the reckless driving in the neighborhood.

“Where are they going in a hurry? Nowhere. Drag racing down the street. It's every day,” said James.

