Man charged in deadly shooting of 19-year-old Leah Davis on Saturday

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old man was charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of 19-year-old Leah Davis at 66th and Lisbon on Saturday, one of three killed in one of the most violent weekends in Milwaukee in recent memory.

Keshawn Rowsey is facing 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide - Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Assessments. He is in custody and is expected to be in court for the first time on Wednesday.

A criminal complaint states officers were called to an apartment building at 66th and Lisbon, where they found Rowsey, who told them he had called 911. Officers went inside the apartment and found the victim on the ground with gunshot wounds. The medical examiner later concluded she died from eight gunshot wounds and ruled it a homicide.

A friend of the victim told investigators that she had received a call from the defendant that day, saying the victim's home had been shot up eight times. The friend said the victim and the defendant had broken up three weeks ago and that he had not taken the breakup well. The friend described their relationship as rocky.

A neighbor told investigators on the same day she had let the defendant into the apartment building because she knew him as the boyfriend of her neighbor, Leah Davis. The neighbor said she then heard knocking at the victim's apartment and the boyfriend saying she should let him in. The neighbor heard three gunshots, the complaint states. The neighbor later heard a female voice say "she's dead."

Another neighbor told investigators she heard the defendant say "stop playing with me" and then 5-6 gunshots coming from the victim's apartment.

A friend of the defendant told police that they had known each other since third grade. He said on April 23 the defendant had called him and said that the victim had been shot and that he had shot her. Investigators confirmed they had talked over the phone around that time.

Online court records show Rowsey is in custody. He is set to attend his initial appearance in Milwaukee County Court on Wednesday, April 27. If found guilty, he could face a maximum of life in prison.

