Family, friends of 19-year-old woman shot and killed share her dreams that were cut short

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends of 19-year-old Leah Davis are devastated after they believe she was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend inside her home.

The shooting happened Saturday night near 66th and Lisbon around 6:12 p.m.

Marvin Jones, a former mentor and a close family friend, was heartbroken to learn the news.

"She always stuck out, because she was raised by her granny and so she had an old soul, she was really mature for her age," said Jones.

He always saw her as a responsible young woman working to create a future for herself.

"What makes this so tragic is she did everything she was taught to do. She graduated from high school, she became employed, she got her very own apartment and she was working at becoming a nurse. She never smoked, she didn't drink, that just wasn't her," said Jones.

Family and friends have created a memorial with candles and flowers outside of Leah's apartment to honor her life.

Milwaukee Police have a suspect in custody and confirm he was Leah's boyfriend.

