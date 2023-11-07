Man charged in crash that killed woman 7 weeks pregnant in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Authorities charged a man with first-degree reckless homicide in connection to a crash in Milwaukee that killed a woman who was 7-weeks pregnant.

20-year-old Frank Mosley was charged with the following:

1st-Degree Reckless Homicide Felony B

1st-Deg. Reckless Homicide-Unborn Child Felony B

Hit and Run-Involve Death

Erin Mogensen was killed when a reckless driver, speeding around 100 mph in a stolen SUV, hit Erin's car, killing her. The driver of the SUV then ran away on foot. The crash happened near 100th and Capitol Drive on Oct. 26, 2023.

Details from the criminal complaint

According to a criminal complaint, a 911 caller reported their BMW had been stolen. A Wauwatosa police officer reported seeing the BMW without plates along Capitol Drive. The police officer activated his lights but the driver of the BMW drove off. The officer stopped the pursuit over safety concerns but later drove by the scene of the crash.

At the scene of the crash, police confirmed the vehicle as the BMW reported stolen earlier. The beamer had crashed into a Toyota, killing a woman inside. She had been pregnant at the time.

Video of the crash showed the driver of the Toyota obeying traffic laws when the driver of the BMW blew through a red and t-boned the Toyota. The video then shows the driver of the BMW get out and run away, hopping over a fence.

Video shows bystander fatal crash

Data from the BMW's computer showed the driver was going 116 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

The crash happened Oct. 26. On Nov. 2, police stopped by the home of the original 911 call reporting the stolen BMW. At the home, officers say they encountered the suspect, Frank Mosley. In a smoldering grill in the back of the home, officers say they found charred and burnt clothing and partially burned papers detailing a car's sales options. The BMW's key fob was in the home at the time, and the key worked on the crashed vehicle, police said.

During an interview with police, defendant Mosley said he had the BMW a week before the deadly crash. He said someone had stolen the vehicle from him before the date of the crash and that he hadn't used it since then. He told police he denied it was him in a Walmart with the BMW before the crash.

Mosely has his initial appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Who was the victim, Erin Mogensen?

"Yesterday was our four-year anniversary. I saw her that morning. I was working night shifts. So, I said goodbye to her and she kissed me goodnight at 8 a.m. And that's the last time I saw her," said Alex Mogensen, the victim's husband.

Mogensen said he believes his wife may have been driving to the grocery store.

The couple, Mogensen said, met in culinary school and shared a love of cooking. Erin, he said, was a Disney fan, and they enjoyed traveling to Magic Kingdom.

Alex Mogensen Erin Marie and Alex Mogensen, left and far left.



Alex Mogensen Erin Marie and Alex Mogensen



Mogensen said they had planned a vacation from this Sunday, to celebrate their four, married years and something else wonderful.

"She was seven weeks pregnant so we were really excited to start a family," said Mogensen.

He said they'd just spent Halloween at their home with family and friends, spreading the news about the baby.

"[She was] someone who would think more about others than herself. She was always looking to help other people, a lot of times to her own detriment or inconvenience," said Mogensen.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

