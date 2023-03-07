Man charged in connection to Nov. 2022 homicide in Brown Deer

BROWN DEER, Wis. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a 2022 homicide in Brown Deer.

The Brown Deer Police Department said the suspect, Joseph Tucker, was arrested on Feb. 27 with assistance from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Tucker is allegedly connected to the death of 18-year-old Amarion Brown, who was found dead in the home he shared with his mother on Sept. 1, 2022.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, and one count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consense as a party to a crime, according to online court records.

Tucker had his initial appearance in court on Friday, March 3. His bail was set at $500,000 cash.

TMJ4 previously spoke with Brown's family, who said, "He was a good kid and it's like they just came and took his life from him, and he just started a life."

Brown graduated a couple of years ago from Madison High School, and enjoyed playing basketball and video games.

