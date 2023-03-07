Watch Now
Man charged in connection to Nov. 2022 homicide in Brown Deer

The suspect is allegedly connected to the death of 18-year-old Amarion Brown, who was found dead in the home he shared with his mother on Sept. 1, 2022.
TMJ4 / Family
Incident near 62nd and Goodrich Lane; Amarion Brown pictured right.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 13:06:25-05

BROWN DEER, Wis. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to a 2022 homicide in Brown Deer.

The Brown Deer Police Department said the suspect, Joseph Tucker, was arrested on Feb. 27 with assistance from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Tucker is allegedly connected to the death of 18-year-old Amarion Brown, who was found dead in the home he shared with his mother on Sept. 1, 2022.

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, and one count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consense as a party to a crime, according to online court records.

Tucker had his initial appearance in court on Friday, March 3. His bail was set at $500,000 cash.

TMJ4 previously spoke with Brown's family, who said, "He was a good kid and it's like they just came and took his life from him, and he just started a life."

Brown graduated a couple of years ago from Madison High School, and enjoyed playing basketball and video games.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

