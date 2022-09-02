2nd body found in Brown Deer home, both died from gunshot injuries

BROWN DEER, Wis. — Brown Deer police say they found the body of a second deceased 18-year-old man in a home on Thursday.

TMJ4 News first reported that 18-year-old Amarion Brown was found dead - killed in the home he shared with his mother, family said.

Police said Friday that while searching the home, officers found the body of Charlus Robinson. Both are residents of Brown Deer.

The victims suffered gunshot injuries. Police did not have any other details to release as they investigate. They are still calling the incident a "death investigation."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office meanwhile on its website called the deaths homicides.

Family Amarion Brown

Family Charlus Robinson



Police first responded to the home at 62nd and Goodrich Lane just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

"If you are not safe at home, where can you be safe?" asked Renee Rose Cleary, Amarion Brown's great-aunt.

She said she's still trying to wrap her head around what happened.

"He was a good kid and it's like they just came and took his life from him, and he just started a life," Cleary said.

She said Brown graduated last year from Madison High School, and enjoyed playing basketball and video games.

Cleary said her nephew was nine days away from celebrating his birthday. Now the family is planning his funeral.

"The guns need to be put down, they need to be put down, for real this is way too much," Cleary said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brown Deer Police at (414) 371-2900.

