Death in Brown Deer; family says 18-year-old man killed in home

BROWN DEER, Wis. — A large number of police responded to a death near 62nd and Goodrich Lane in Brown Deer Thursday afternoon.

Family Amarion Brown

Brown Deer police said in a statement that officers responded to that area just before 11 a.m. for an "incident involving a death of an adult male." Wisconsin's Division of Criminal Investigations, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office and the Wisconsin Crime Lab are helping with the investigation. Police did not release any other details.

Family tells TMJ4 News that 18-year-old Amarion Brown was found dead - killed in the home he shared with his mother.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when TMJ4 News learns more.

Family on scene tells us 18-year-old Amarion Brown was found dead in his home he shared with his mother.



- Brown was a week away from celebrating his 19th birthday.



The family’s plea tonight at 5 on @tmj4 https://t.co/dppIprW4jL pic.twitter.com/ScMk6mSMWN — Ubah Ali (@UbahDAli) September 1, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip