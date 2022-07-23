Man charged for killing the mother of his kids in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police arrested a suspect they say is connected to the deadly shooting of a 24-year-old woman in West Allis on Monday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 24-year-old Ninoshka M. Maestre Lozada.

Court records identify the suspect as 25-year-old Wilson Medina Cruz. Cruz has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon.

Officers believe the suspect and the victim knew each other and shared a domestic relationship.

On Monday afternoon, the family says Lozada was cleaning out a pool for the kids to play in when she was shot in the backyard. The family says her oldest son, who is 5 years old, was with her and witnessed it.

A judge has ordered no contact to be allowed for Cruz's two kids who witnessed the homicide. He is also not allowed access to a firearm or dangerous weapon.

Officers arrived around 12:30 p.m. near 72nd and Madison for reports of shots fired. There they found Lozada suffering from gunshot wounds. She later died at the scene of the incident.

Police said in a statement the 25-year-old man was arrested at a local hotel. Police are not seeking any other suspects.

Cruz's bail has been set at $500,000 cash. His preliminary court date is scheduled for August 2nd.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Lozada's childcare costs as well as funeral expenses.

