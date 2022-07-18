Watch Now
MCMEO responds to homicide near 72nd and Madison in West Allis

Posted at 2:33 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 15:54:56-04

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to a homicide in West Allis on Monday.

It happened near 72nd and Madison around 1:45 p.m.

The victim is an adult woman. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The West Allis Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

