MCMEO responds to homicide near 72nd and Madison in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to a homicide in West Allis on Monday.
It happened near 72nd and Madison around 1:45 p.m.
The victim is an adult woman. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
The West Allis Police Department is investigating.
