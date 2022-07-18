MCMEO responds to homicide near 72nd and Madison in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to a homicide in West Allis on Monday.

It happened near 72nd and Madison around 1:45 p.m.

The victim is an adult woman. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

MCMEO responding to the homicide of an adult female in the 1300 blk of S. 72. @WestAllisPD investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 18, 2022

The West Allis Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

