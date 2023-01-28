Man charged, accused of shooting family's home 8 times released on bond

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The 46-year-old man accused of shooting at a Milwaukee home eight times while people were inside has been released from jail after posting bail.

Harold Gierbolini is facing four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the Jan. 16 incident.

He posted his $30,000 bail on Friday and was released on level 5 supervision. The court has ordered that he not possess any form of dangerous weapon or firearm.

A Ring doorbell caught the entire incident on camera and was spread widely by the media. That video led police to Gierbolini.

In the video, a man police have identified as Gierbolini is seen walking up to a home and ringing the doorbell twice. After no one answered, he began to walk away. However, before stepping off the porch, he turned back toward the house and shot at it eight times/

Luckily, no one was hurt. The man in the video proceeds to a red Kia and drives away.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the home and reviewed the doorbell footage. A few days later, police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle seen in the video and took its driver, Gierbolini, into custody. An officer conducted an interview with Gierbolini, who confirmed he was the one shooting at the home in the video.

