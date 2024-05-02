Man arrested in deadly hit-and-run crash had prior conviction for deadly 2018 crash, sources say

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 4-year-old girl in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning was arrested Tuesday evening in Wauwatosa, according to Milwaukee Police.

TMJ4 has learned from multiple sources that the same suspect was convicted of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended, causing death, back in October of 2018.

The TMJ4 news archives show the scene nearly six years ago by 29th and Center St.

Back in October of that year, the driver's car lost control and jumped a curb, hitting 36-year-old Daryl Tharpe, dragging him under the car, and killing him.

Court records show that during the time of that crash, the 30-year-old was driving with a suspended license. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison, but was released after only 10 months.

Digging deeper into court records, TMJ4 found that while on probation for that deadly crash, he was cited three more times in municipal court for driving with a suspended license and speeding.

TMJ4 went to the last known addresses, searching for a comment from the driver's family, but got no answer.

Formal charges for Tuesday's hit-and-run are expected this week.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip