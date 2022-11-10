Watch Now
Man arrested in connection to shooting at Las Margaritas that left 2 dead, 2 hurt

Houston R. Oliver and James J. Alexander-Hood were killed in the shooting at Las Margaritas on Sept. 18.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Nov 10, 2022
KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Police Department said a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the deadly September shooting at Las Margaritas.

U.S. Marshal's arrested 29-year-old Kendal Readus just outside of Atlanta on Thursday. He will be extradited back to Kenosha where he's facing two first-degree intentional homicide charges.

Houston R. Oliver, 33 of Kenosha, and James J. Alexander-Hood, 35 of Racine, were killed in the shooting at Las Margaritas on Sept. 18.

Two additional gunshot victims suffered serious injuries but were not identified. They have since been released from the hospital.

Just four weeks before the Sept. 18 incident, a similar shooting unfolded inside the same bar. That time, police say three people were struck in another early weekend morning shooting. A suspect from Zion, Illinois was arrested and charged in connection to the August incident.

The bar owner and employees declined to comment to TMJ4 about the violence.

