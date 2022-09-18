Bar shooting in Kenosha leaves two dead, two injured

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are investigating a quadruple shooting at a bar that left two men dead and another two people injured. Less than a month ago, Kenosha police responded to the same bar for a triple shooting.

The latest shooting leaves families grieving and neighbors begging for the bar to be shuttered.

“I’ve got a victim right in front," a responding officer told dispatchers. “Multiple people running out and they’re shooting inside of the tavern!”

Kenosha police say officers heard the shots coming from Las Margaritas bar early Sunday morning at 23rd and Roosevelt while they were out on patrol. They immediately called for back up once they arrived to the deadly scene.

“It looks like multiple victims, three or four people,” an officer told dispatchers. “Three victims right in front here.”

A woman who wants to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation says she was parked outside the bar when she heard about ten shots. She later learned one of her loved one’s was shot and killed.

“I would call him a brother because he was like a brother,” she said.

Kenosha police have yet to identify the victims, but families who showed up at the scene Sunday say Houston Oliver and James Hood of Kenosha are the two men who were murdered near the front door of the bar.

“To see a human being laying out bleeding like that, that’s not something that you can unsee,” the witness said.

Police say two other victims were taken to the hospital where they remain. Police added that the suspect or suspects remain at large.

“It’s worse than Chicago,” the woman said. “It’s not it no more. Kenosha is too small and you can run into your enemy just like that.”

Just four weeks ago, a similar shooting unfolded inside the same bar. That time, police say three people were struck in another early weekend morning shooting. A suspect from Zion, Illinois was arrested and charged in connection to the August incident.

A woman who lives near Las Margaritas bar also agreed to speak with TMJ4 under the condition of anonymity since the person responsible for the latest round of gunfire has yet to be found.

“Bullets don’t have eyes, OK, a bullet could come through the window any time,” she said.

The woman says she joins the entire neighborhood in begging the city to force the bar to close. She says she and her children are tired of living in fear.

“Shut it down, shut it down, please shut it down because it’s just steadily constantly bringing violence,” she said. “And really, like I say, it’s not even people who stay in the Kenosha area.”

The bar owner and employees declined to comment to TMJ4 about the violence. Kenosha police say anyone who has information about the suspect or suspects is asked to immediately come forward.

