Man arrested, facing charges following deadly Milwaukee crash

MILWAUKEE — A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a deadly crash near Sherman and Villard last week, that killed two people, including an 11-year-old.

Davonte Jackson, 31, is facing the following charges:

1. Hit and Run- resulting in death- habitual criminality repeater

2. Second-degree reckless homicide - habitual criminal repeater

3. Knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license- cause death, habitual criminal repeater.

The deadly crash:

According to the Milwaukee Police, Jackson was traveling west on Villard ran the red light at Sherman Boulevard around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5, and hit another car traveling southbound.

That second vehicle flipped and crashed into another car and a police vehicle.

Dangerous trend on Sherman Boulevard:

Since January 1st, 11 accidents have happened along Sherman Blvd. One resulting in injuries and one that was fatal.

TMJ4 News Last month, the city released plans for possible fixes along Sherman to curb reckless driving. However, these neighbors want immediate change. Since January 1st, 11 accidents have happened along Sherman Blvd.



The crash killed 11-year-old Ashton Porter, and his grandmother, 55-year-old, Janice Womack, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

One of the officers in the police car that was hit did seek medical attention.



Jackson's arrest:

According to a criminal complaint, Jackson fled on foot after the crash, before he was eventually captured at about N. Sherman Bl and W. Eggert Pl, one block south of the crash.

In an interview with detectives, Jackson admitted to smoking marijuana around two hours before the crash.

Police search Jackson's car:

Police say that upon searching Jackson's vehicle, they found drug paraphernalia inside, including a digital scale, and a total weight of 599 grams of suspected marijuana.

Officers say a standard field test for THC and the suspected marijuana did test positive for THC.

Police also say Jackson did not have a driver's license at the time of the crash and has never had one.



Jackson's arrest record:

According to the criminal complaint, Jackson had been previously charged with four counts of felony armed robbery and released on bail with the condition he committed no new crimes.



What's next:

Jackson's next court date is scheduled for March 19, at 1:30 p.m.

His bond has been set at $500k.

