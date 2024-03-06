11-year-old in the hospital after deadly crash at Sherman and Villard in Milwaukee

An 11-year-old is in the hospital after a crash near Sherman and Villard in Milwaukee Tuesday afternoon.

Milwaukee police say a driver ran a red light around 4:00 p.m. and hit another car in the intersection. That vehicle hit a police squad car and another vehicle.

Police say the 55-year-old driver of the car that was hit light died after being taken to the hospital. The 11-year-old is expected to survive.

The driver who ran the red light was arrested.

