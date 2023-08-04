Man accused of setting girlfriend on fire in Kenosha County arrested in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. — A man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire at a Village of Salem Lakes home on July 30 was arrested in Chicago, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department officials confirmed to TMJ4 News on Friday.

Myron Bowie, 36 of Chicago, was charged Monday with one felony count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide (domestic abuse). He remained at large and an arrest warrant was issued for him up until his arrest.

Kenosha County officials say Bowie needs to be extradited and processed by the Chicago Police Department.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a home in the 24500 block of 86th Place in Salem Lakes on Sunday, July 30. According to a criminal complaint, the victim said she was set on fire and was in pain before the 911 call was disconnected. Dispatch reported they could hear a smoke detector going off in the background.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman, told a deputy she was lying in bed when he, later identified as Bowie, threw something on her and set her on fire. The complaint says the victim also stated her boyfriend, Bowie, threw alcohol on her during a fight and that he has burned her in the past.



The complaint says she had severe and possibly life-threatening burns to her head, face, and upper arms, and the burns were consistent with the "splashing pattern of a flammable liquid." The deputy observed "white frothy sputum drooling" from her mouth as she was talking, and he became concerned about upper airway burns. She was able to speak but was having difficulty breathing and speaking. Flight for Life was dispatched. She was in critical condition with 13% of her body surface covered in second or third-degree burns.

There were four children between the ages of 5 and 13 in the home that were "crying and making utterances to the effect of their dad did this," the complaint says. The children said they heard the smoke alarms and when they left their rooms, they saw Bowie leaving their mother's room, saying he is sorry and they may never see him again. They then saw their mother with her face burnt and Bowie leave the home.

One of the children said before the incident, they were coming home from a family reunion. The child said Bowie "was speeding home and going very fast." The complaint says Bowie was talking about what happened at the reunion, stating the victim didn't care. Before they arrived home, Bowie allegedly stopped in the middle of the street "and told the children he was going to kill all of them."

When they arrived home, Bowie went to a neighbor's home, and the children and the victim stayed in the car. The child said her mother "knew something bad was going to happen" as soon as they walked into the home. The complaint says the mother gave her child their address and said to call 911 if something happened. Later, the child said Bowie came home and began arguing with her mother. He then went downstairs to get something, but the child wasn't sure what for. Bowie then allegedly hit the victim and threw her into the bathroom tub. The child heard her mother screaming before the fire alarms went off.

If convicted, Bowie faces a maximum of 60 years in prison.

