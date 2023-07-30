Salem Lakes Woman set on fire; law enforcement looking for boyfriend

SALEM LAKES, WISC — A woman is in critical condition after police say she was set on fire on Sunday at a Village of Salem Lakes residence.

According to a news release, Kenosha County deputies and the Village of Salem Lakes Fire Department responded to a house on 86th place in Salem Lakes just before 5 a.m.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help looking for Myron Bowie who they say is responsible for the attack.

Prior to the incident, officials say Bowie and the caller had an argument where he stated he would kill the victim, her children, and her entire family before setting her on fire and driving away. Bowie does have a felony warrant for his arrest and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is believed to be driving a black Cadillac SRX (similar to picture) with Illinois license plate: DQ46996. Officials say Bowie should be considered armed and dangerous. He has been known to stay in the Chicago area, Logan Square and Wicker Park.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department

If you know where Bowie is located, see him or his vehicle, please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 or 800-807-TIPS(8477). Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1000.

