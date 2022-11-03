Makers Market coming to the Deer District this December

MILWAUKEE — A Makers Market is coming to the beer garden in the Deer District this December!

According to a news release, 20 makes are secured for the market, which will take place Dec. 9-11.

The makers, which include BB Cakes, Sassy Beans, and Space-Time Coffee, will offer a variety of seasonal items such as knitwear, pastries, artwork, and jewelry.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to hold the Milwaukee Makers Market for three consecutive days in Deer District,” said Ryan Laessig, Creator of Milwaukee Makers Market. “The location is completely new to the Market, which makes us all the more excited. We’re exposing more of our wonderful small businesses, and that’s what we’re striving for in the end.”

The hours of the market are as follows.



Friday: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

More information on the market can be found online.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip