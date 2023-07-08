Lou Perrine’s Gas & Groceries in Kenosha to close Tuesday

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha staple is closing its doors after 68 years in business. Lou Perrine's Gas & Groceries is set to close on Tuesday, July 11, owner Lou Perrine announced on Facebook.

Perrine called the news bittersweet, saying the two gas and grocery locations were sold to an investment firm out of Indiana.

"Anthony was in talks with them the past 4 years, they wanted our locations and he finally came to an agreement with them after long talks over the past years. It was not just selling the stores but Anthony felt it was time for his Mom - Laurie (Mama P ) to take a long and well-deserved retirement," Perrine wrote on Facebook.

The business has been around since 1954 when Perinne's dad created it. Perrine took over in 1985, and Anthony took the reins in 2010.

"My Dad always said your not customers to us but Family. We hope over the years we treated our customers and staff with the same philosophy my dad had 68 years ago," Perrine wrote on Facebook.

Perrine thanked all of his current and past employees in the post, saying, "Anthony, Laurie and I hope you all prosper in the future to reach your goals. From our Full Service at the pump employees to our cashiers and Managers. Thank You!"

He also thanked the customers from across the country that have visited, thanking them for support the Perrine Family through the years.

