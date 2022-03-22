Lollapalooza releases full 2022 lineup

CHICAGO — The day has arrived: Lollapalooza released its 2022 lineup on Tuesday.

Organizers also revealed 4-day tickets will go on sale at noon Tuesday. Tickets start at $19.99, according to Lollapalooza's website.

The headliners are Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, and KYGO, among others.

View the lineup below:

Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🙌 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/RSBzzOgXHp — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2022

