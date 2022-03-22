Watch
Lollapalooza releases full 2022 lineup

Shafkat Anowar/AP
FILE - In this July 29, 2021 file photo, fans gather and cheer on day one of the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Chicago health officials on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, reported 203 cases of COVID-19 connected to Lollapalooza, casting it as a number that was anticipated and not yet linked to any hospitalizations or deaths.  (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar File)
Posted at 12:13 PM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 13:13:45-04

CHICAGO — The day has arrived: Lollapalooza released its 2022 lineup on Tuesday.

Organizers also revealed 4-day tickets will go on sale at noon Tuesday. Tickets start at $19.99, according to Lollapalooza's website.

The headliners are Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, and KYGO, among others.

View the lineup below:

