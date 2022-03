MILWAUKEE — Machine Gun Kelly will be making a stop at this year's Summerfest during his new "Mainstream Sellout" tour.

Organizers announced Monday the rapper and musician will be playing at Summerfest Friday, July 1 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Special guests vary during the tour but include Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

